Montana COVID-19 update: 666 new cases, 2 new deaths (Dec. 30)

There were 666 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

There were 2,741 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There were two new deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,906.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 123, up two from Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,414.

There have been 197,724 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 192,077. There were 6,828 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

About 53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 539,150 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,326,420.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

