Montana COVID update: 511 new cases, 21 new deaths (Nov. 22)

There were 511 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday, November 22, 2021, with 5,911 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were 21 new deaths reported on Monday. Eleven of those deaths occurred in November, eight were in October, and two were in September.

Counties reporting new deaths include Carbon, Cascade, Custer, Gallatin (6), Lincoln (4), Madison, Mineral, Teton (2), Wibaux, and Yellowstone (3).

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID has reached 2,567.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 266, down from 271 on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,781.

There have been 188,505 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 180,027. There were 9,461 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 515,090 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,196,505. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .