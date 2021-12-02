Montana COVID-19 update: 338 new cases, 17 new deaths (Dec. 2)

There were 338 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, with 3,795 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were 17 new deaths reported on Thursday. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 is now 2,739.

The new deaths were reported in Cascade, Gallatin (3), Jefferson, Lewis and Clark (7), Missoula, Sheridan, Stillwater (2), and Teton. Of the deaths, 1 occurred in December, 10 in November, 4 in October, 1 in August and 1 in April, according to DPHHS.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Cascade County Cases: 16,767 Total | 45 New | 248 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 22,297 Total | 40 New | 341 Active

Stillwater County Cases: 1,240 Total | 35 New | 13 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,287 Total | 27 New | 454 Active

Flathead County Cases: 20,923 Total | 26 New | 325 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,473 Total | 15 New | 403 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,329 Total | 14 New | 868 Active

Blaine County Cases: 1,422 Total | 11 New | 17 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,243 Total | 10 New | 70 Active

Custer County Cases: 2,390 Total | 9 New | 23 Active

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 208, down from 220 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,005.

There have been 191,925 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 185,391. There were 5,025 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 520,643 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered is 1,230,187. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.