Montana COVID update: 292 new cases, 16 new deaths (Dec. 15)

There were 292 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, Dec. 15 in Montana, with 2,244 total active cases in the state.

There were 16 new deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,869 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Of the 16 new deaths reported, ten of those occurred in December, three in November, two in October, and one in August. The counties are: Beaverhead (1), Carbon (1), Deer Lodge (1), Fallon (2), Jefferson (1), Lewis & Clark (1), Musselshell (1), Richland (3), Roosevelt (1), Sanders (1), Toole (2), and Yellowstone (1).

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID is 152, a decrease from the 156 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,252, with the state reporting 42 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 194,397 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 189,284. There were 4,849 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

About 52 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 531,916 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,283,906. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

