Montana COVID-19 update: active cases surpass 2,100

HELENA — There are 395 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Montana with 2,166 active cases in the state on Monday.

The last time the state was over 2,000 active cases was on Feb. 22, 2021, according to MTN data.

Cascade County added the most new cases with 74 being reported, along with 276 active cases. Missoula County saw the second-largest increase in cases at 65 followed by Flathead County with 38. Missoula County is now at 205 active cases while Flathead County is at 535.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID has risen by one to 1,723, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus stands at 444,352 (about 49% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 906,887. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID has risen to 154. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 5,824.

There have been 118,270 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 114,381. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,527,910.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

