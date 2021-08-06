Montana COVID-19 update: active cases near 2,000 (Aug. 6, 2021)

HELENA — There were 272 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 1,973 total active cases in the state as of Friday. The last time the state was over 2,000 active cases was on February 22, 2021 according to MTN data.

Flathead County added the most new cases, with 62 reported Thursday raising the total active to 503. Yellowstone and Cascade counties saw the second-largest increase in new cases. Yellowstone is now at 262 active cases while Cascade is at 210.

There were 2 new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,722, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 446,031 (about 48% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 902,584. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 137, up two from Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 5,811. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (4.9%) reported COVID cases in the state has resulted in a hospitalization.

There have been 117,882 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 114,187. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,521,666.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, August 6, 2021.

