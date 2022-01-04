Montana COVID-19 update: 935 new cases, 3 new deaths (Jan. 4)

There were 935 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Monday, Jan. 4, 2022.

There were 3,738 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There were three new deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,911.

The three new deaths are from Lewis and Clark County with one and Yellowstone County with two. One of the deaths occurred in December and the other two occurred in January.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 137, up 10 from Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,465.

There have been 199,455 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 192,806. There were 8,484 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

About 53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 540,453 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,334,192.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.