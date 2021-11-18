Montana COVID-19 update: 739 new cases, 17 new deaths (Nov. 18)

There were 739 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, Nov. 18 in Montana, with 6,855 total active cases in the state.

There were 17 new reported deaths. Fourteen of the deaths are from November 2021 and the remaining three are from late October 2021. Counties reporting deaths include Cascade, Dawson, Glacier (2), Lake (2), Lewis and Clark (2), Missoula (2), Ravalli, Sanders, Silver Bow (2), and Yellowstone (3).

The total number of deaths in Montana due to the pandemic has reached 2,540.

Information from DPHHS does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 302, an increase from the 296 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,717.

There have been 187,530 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 178,135. There were 7,690 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Fifty percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 514,089 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated.

The total number of doses administered is 1,179,891. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

