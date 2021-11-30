Montana COVID-19 update: 601 new cases, 33 new deaths (Nov. 30)

There were 601 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, with 4,092 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were 33 new deaths reported on Tuesday. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 is now 2,671.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 214, down from 215 on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,978.

There have been 191,012 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 184,249. There were 6,434 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.