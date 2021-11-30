Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Montana COVID-19 update: 601 new cases, 33 new deaths (Nov. 30)

items.[0].image.alt
MTN NEWS
COVID BLUE LATEST
Posted at 10:02 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 12:04:31-05

There were 601 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, with 4,092 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were 33 new deaths reported on Tuesday. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 is now 2,671.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 214, down from 215 on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,978.

There have been 191,012 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 184,249. There were 6,434 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 518,137 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered is 1,219,517. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.