Montana COVID-19 update: 585 new cases, 51 new deaths (Dec. 1)

There were 585 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, with 4,026 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.
There were 51 new deaths reported on Wednesday. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 is now 2,722.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services continues to conduct ongoing data reconciliation related to death certificates. The 51 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday occurred over the span of several months in 2021.
A total of seven deaths occurred between March and August; eight occurred in September; 27 occurred in October, and nine occurred in November. Counties reporting deaths include: Lake (1), Lewis & Clark (1), Missoula (2), Powell (1), Ravalli (44), and Yellowstone (2).
Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases
- Yellowstone County Cases: 31,316 Total | 76 New | 894 Active
- Gallatin County Cases: 22,257 Total | 75 New | 366 Active
- Flathead County Cases: 20,899 Total | 61 New | 416 Active
- Cascade County Cases: 16,721 Total | 49 New | 252 Active
- Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,259 Total | 46 New | 427 Active
- Missoula County Cases: 17,463 Total | 36 New | 478 Active
- Silver Bow County Cases: 6,233 Total | 31 New | 62 Active
- Lake County Cases: 4,654 Total | 29 New | 114 Active
- Sanders County Cases: 1,548 Total | 25 New | 61 Active
- Park County Cases: 2,695 Total | 15 New | 141 Active
The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 220, up from 214 on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,005.
There have been 191,593 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 184,845. There were 5,586 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.
An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 519,587 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered is 1,224,905. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.
The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.