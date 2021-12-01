Montana COVID-19 update: 585 new cases, 51 new deaths (Dec. 1)

There were 585 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, with 4,026 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were 51 new deaths reported on Wednesday. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 is now 2,722.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services continues to conduct ongoing data reconciliation related to death certificates. The 51 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday occurred over the span of several months in 2021.

A total of seven deaths occurred between March and August; eight occurred in September; 27 occurred in October, and nine occurred in November. Counties reporting deaths include: Lake (1), Lewis & Clark (1), Missoula (2), Powell (1), Ravalli (44), and Yellowstone (2).

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,316 Total | 76 New | 894 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 22,257 Total | 75 New | 366 Active

Flathead County Cases: 20,899 Total | 61 New | 416 Active

Cascade County Cases: 16,721 Total | 49 New | 252 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,259 Total | 46 New | 427 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,463 Total | 36 New | 478 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,233 Total | 31 New | 62 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,654 Total | 29 New | 114 Active

Sanders County Cases: 1,548 Total | 25 New | 61 Active

Park County Cases: 2,695 Total | 15 New | 141 Active

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 220, up from 214 on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,005.

There have been 191,593 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 184,845. There were 5,586 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 519,587 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered is 1,224,905. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.