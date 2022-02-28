Montana COVID-19 update: 512 new cases, 15 additional deaths (Feb. 28)

HELENA - There were 512 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in Montana, with 1,536 active cases in the state.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Montana has risen from 3,172 to 3,187, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has dropped from 125 on Friday to 108 on Monday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,608.

There have been 266,579 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 261,856.

There were 5,641 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

A total of 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 555,745 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,406,584.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

