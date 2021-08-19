Montana COVID-19 update: 499 new cases confirmed

HELENA — There are 499 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Montana on Thursday with the number of active cases rising to 3,269.

Flathead County reports the most new cases with 110 new cases while active cases rising to 681. Missoula County saw the second-highest increase in cases at 61 with 336 active cases. Cascade County reports 51 new cases, the third-highest total on Thursday along with 600 active cases.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID rose from 1,749 reported on Wednesday to 1,752, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 454,117 (about 49% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 923,138. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID has dropped from 203 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,110.

There have been 121,877 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana with 116,856 total recoveries. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,571,218.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. DPHHS reporting at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or un-vaccinated people.

Montana counties with active COVID cases on Thursday: