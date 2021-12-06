Montana COVID-19 update: 357 new cases, 29 additional deaths (Dec. 6)

HELENA — There were 357 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Monday with 3,271 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).
The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 has risen from 2,739 to 2,768. DPHHS reports that of the 29 additional COVID-19 related
deaths, five occurred in October, 19 happened in November and five in December.
Counties reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths
- Big Horn (1)
- Blaine (1)
- Cascade (2)
Flathead (9)
- Jefferson (2)
- Lewis & Clark (4)
- Musselshell (1)
- Silver Bow (6)
- Yellowstone (3).
The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 198, up from the 187 reported Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,083.
There have been 192,590 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 186,551.
Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases
- Yellowstone County Cases: 31,438 Total | 53 New | 668 Active
- Flathead County Cases: 20,981 Total | 44 New | 333 Active
- Gallatin County Cases: 22,399 Total | 44 New | 284 Active
- Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,356 Total | 31 New | 454 Active
- Missoula County Cases: 17,519 Total | 30 New | 225 Active
- Cascade County Cases: 16,811 Total | 22 New | 231 Active
- Hill County Cases: 3,403 Total | 12 New | 10 Active
- Park County Cases: 2,721 Total | 12 New | 129 Active
- Roosevelt County Cases: 2,323 Total | 12 New | 40 Active
- Ravalli County Cases: 5,427 Total | 9 New | 50 Active
There were 7,869 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.
An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 521,969 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,248,268.
If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.
The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, Dec. 6 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.