Montana COVID-19 update: 357 new cases, 29 additional deaths (Dec. 6)

HELENA — There were 357 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Monday with 3,271 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 has risen from 2,739 to 2,768. DPHHS reports that of the 29 additional COVID-19 related

deaths, five occurred in October, 19 happened in November and five in December.

Counties reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths

Big Horn (1)

Blaine (1)

Cascade (2)

Flathead (9)

Flathead (9) Jefferson (2)

Lewis & Clark (4)

Musselshell (1)

Silver Bow (6)

Yellowstone (3).

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 198, up from the 187 reported Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,083.

There have been 192,590 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 186,551.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,438 Total | 53 New | 668 Active

Flathead County Cases: 20,981 Total | 44 New | 333 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 22,399 Total | 44 New | 284 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,356 Total | 31 New | 454 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,519 Total | 30 New | 225 Active

Cascade County Cases: 16,811 Total | 22 New | 231 Active

Hill County Cases: 3,403 Total | 12 New | 10 Active

Park County Cases: 2,721 Total | 12 New | 129 Active

Roosevelt County Cases: 2,323 Total | 12 New | 40 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,427 Total | 9 New | 50 Active

There were 7,869 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 521,969 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,248,268.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.