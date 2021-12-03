Montana COVID-19 update: 318 new cases (Dec. 3)

There were 318 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, with 3,530 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.
There were no new deaths reported on Friday. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 is 2,739.
Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases
- Gallatin County Cases: 22,357 Total | 60 New | 300 Active
- Yellowstone County Cases: 31,384 Total | 55 New | 790 Active
- Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,325 Total | 35 New | 490 Active
- Cascade County Cases: 16,791 Total | 24 New | 229 Active
- Missoula County Cases: 17,491 Total | 22 New | 270 Active
- Flathead County Cases: 20,933 Total | 14 New | 337 Active
- Silver Bow County Cases: 6,253 Total | 12 New | 64 Active
- Park County Cases: 2,709 Total | 11 New | 146 Active
- Dawson County Cases: 1,807 Total | 9 New | 22 Active
- Lake County Cases: 4,670 Total | 7 New | 96 Active
The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 187, down from 208 on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,052.
There have been 192,236 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 185,967. There were 6,001 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.
An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 521,969 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered is 1,236,338.
If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.
The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.