Montana COVID-19 update: 3,072 new cases, 3 additional deaths (Jan. 26)

HELENA - There were 3,072 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Montana, with 16,125 total active cases in the state.

Three additional deaths were reported. The total number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,990, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 326, a decrease from 331 reported on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,899, with the state reporting 27 new hospitalizations since the last report.

There have been 233,056 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 213,941. There were 9,898 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases



Yellowstone County: 37,378 Total | 451 New | 2,922 Active

Missoula County: 22,733 Total | 417 New | 2,277 Active

Gallatin County: 31,131 Total | 310 New | 2,644 Active

Flathead County: 23,921 Total | 287 New | 1,131 Active

Lewis and Clark County: 14,915 Total | 287 New | 1,165 Active



Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

Fifty-four percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 547,473 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,372,922. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

