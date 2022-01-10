Montana COVID-19 update: 1,939 new cases, 4 additional deaths (Jan. 10)

HELENA - There were 1,939 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Monday along with 7,713 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There were also four newly-reported deaths. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,921.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 154, up two from Friday's report. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus stands at 10,534.

Counties with the most new cases

Gallatin County Cases: 25,411 Total | 694 New | 1,891 Active

Missoula County Cases: 19,282 Total | 299 New | 1,366 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 33,008 Total | 159 New | 1,112 Active

Cascade County Cases: 17,533 Total | 137 New | 417 Active

Flathead County Cases: 22,003 Total | 136 New | 677 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 13,218 Total | 135 New | 665 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,568 Total | 64 New | 195 Active

Park County Cases: 2,948 Total | 42 New | 150 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,687 Total | 38 New | 168 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,931 Total | 24 New | 99 Active

There have been 204,788 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 194,154. There were 13,573 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Approximately 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 542,524 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,346,290.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.