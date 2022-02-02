Montana COVID-19 update: 1,372 new cases, 11 additional deaths (Feb. 2)

HELENA — There were 1,372 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Wednesday. There are currently 14,436 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 11 additional deaths reported. One death occurred in February, seven in January, and three in December. There was one death in each Cascade and Lewis & Clark countie and nine deaths in Yellowstone County.

The number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID-19 is now 3,026, according to DPHHS.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is now 340, up from 329 reported on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,074.

There have been 244,555 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 227,093. There were 4,074 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new cases



Missoula County: 297 new, 2,672 active

Yellowstone County: 213 new, 2,944 active

Gallatin County: 185 new, 1,614 active

Flathead County: 156 new, 1,263 active

Cascade County: 125 new, 1,719 active

Lewis & Clark County: 93 new, 803 active

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 549,132 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,380,571.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .