Montana COVID-19 update: 1,284 new cases, 6 additional deaths (Feb. 8)

HELENA - There were 1,284 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Tuesday. There are currently 8,417 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were six additional COVID-19 deaths reported on Tuesday, all of which occurred in February. There was one death in each Blaine, Cascade, Granite, and Mineral counties, while Yellowstone County reported two additional deaths.

The total number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID-19 is now 3,043, according to DPHHS.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is now 303, down from 310 on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,225.

Counties reporting the most new cases today

Cascade County: 182 New; 955 Active

Missoula County: 136 New; 1,692 Active

Yellowstone County: 124 New; 1,550 Active

Rosebud County: 96 New; 89 Active

Gallatin County: 89 New; 772 Active

Flathead County: 84 New; 677 Active

Lewis & Clark County: 68 New; 221 Active

Glacier County: 60 New; 136 Active

Big Horn County: 53 New; 118 Active

Roosevelt County: 51 New; 141 Active

There have been 253,204 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 241,744. There were 5,911 COVID-19 tests administered since Monday's report.

An estimated 54 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 551,349 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,392,194.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, deaths, and more.