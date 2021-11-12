Montana COVID-19 update: 1,188 new cases, 28 new deaths (Nov. 12)

HELENA — There were 1,188 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, Nov. 12 in Montana, with 7,361 total active cases in the state. Friday’s report includes Thursday's numbers due to the holiday.

There were 28 new deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,479 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Of the 28 new deaths being reported Friday, 17 of those occurred in November, with the other 11 in October 2021. The counties include Cascade (1), Fergus (1), Flathead (9), Meagher (1), Missoula (3), Musselshell (1), Rosebud (2), Sanders (1), Teton (2), and Yellowstone (7).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 320, a decrease from the 362 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,504, with the state reporting 222 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.05%) reported COVID-19 cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

There have been 184,394 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 174,554. There were 9,427 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Fifty-five percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 511,584 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,153,426. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, November 12, 2021.

