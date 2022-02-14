Montana COVID-19 update: 1,173 new cases, 5 additional deaths (Feb. 14)

There were 1,173 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, Feb. 14 in Montana, with 4,587 total active cases in the state.

There were five additional deaths reported. The total number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID-19 is now 3,072, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

All five of the deaths were reported in February. Four of the additional deaths were reported in Yellowstone County, and one was reported in Lewis and Clark County.

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 266, a decrease from 269 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,336, with the state reporting 18 new hospitalizations since the last report.

There have been 257,852 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 250,193. There were 7,550 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

An estimated 54 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 552,745 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,397,159. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.