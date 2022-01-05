Montana COVID-19 update: 1,099 new cases, 1 new death (Jan. 5)

There were 1,099 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

There were 4,520 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There was one new death reported. The total number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,912. The new death was reported in Jefferson County and occurred in December.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 141, up four from Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,483.

There have been 200,558 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 193,126. There were 8,106 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

About 53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 541,114 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,336,978.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.