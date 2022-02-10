There were 1,055 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Thursday. There are currently 8,795 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 10 additional COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday. The total number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID-19 is now 3,061, according to DPHHS.

Two deaths occurred in September 2021, three in December 2021, one in January 2022, and four in February 2022. Cascade County reported one death, Flathead and Yellowstone counties each reported two deaths, and Lewis and Clark and Silver Bow counties each reported four deaths.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is now 282, down from 309 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,299.

There have been 255,411 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 243,555. There were 6,353 COVID-19 tests administered since Wednesday's report.

Counties reporting the most new cases

Cascade County: 139 New; 1,117 Active

Flathead County: 112 New; 706 Active

Gallatin County: 85 New; 624 Active

Yellowstone County: 81 New; 1,697 Active

Missoula County: 70 New; 1,789 Active

An estimated 54 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 552,047 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,394,363.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, February 10, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, deaths, and more.

