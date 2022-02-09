Montana COVID-19 update: 1,032 new cases, 8 additional deaths (Feb. 9)

HELENA - There were 1,032 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Wednesday. There are currently 8,340 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were eight additional COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, three of which occurred in January and five in February. Cascade, Valley, Wheatland, and Yellowstone counties each reported one additional death. Gallatin and Missoula counties each reported two additional deaths.

DPHHS did not specify which deaths occurred in January and which in February. The total number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID-19 is now 3,051, according to DPHHS.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is now 309, up from 303 on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,257.

Counties reporting the most new cases today

Cascade County: 168 New; 1,056 Active

Missoula County: 124 New; 1,721 Active

Gallatin County: 86 New; 589 Active

Yellowstone County: 84 New; 1,621 Active

Lewis and Clark County: 56 New; 177 Active

Blaine County: 47 New; 35 Active

Flathead County: 46 New; 609 Active

Rosebud County: 44 New; 35 Active

Park County: 40 New; 125 Active

Big Horn County: 34 New; 115 Active

There have been 254,231 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 242,840. There were 7,471 COVID-19 tests administered since Tuesday's report.

An estimated 54 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 551,694 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,393,277.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, deaths, and more.