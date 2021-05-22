Montana COVID-19 Report (Saturday, May 22)

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana decreased by 42 Saturday, likely because one or more counties removed old cases that don't meet CDC definitions, according to data compiled by MTN News.

Cascade County health officials said in a news release they removed 106 cases from last fall that no longer meet CDC case definitions. Cascade County's cumulative case count dropped by 64 cases to 9,157 Saturday, according to MTN News.

Yellowstone County also saw a decrease in case numbers. Yellowstone County reported 17,540 cumulative cases Saturday, a drop of 12 over the day.

The number of active cases in the state is currently 895, according to MTN News, and there has been a cumulative total of 111,369 cases of the virus in Montana. Of the total cases, 108,872 have recovered.

There are currently 63 people hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and the cumulative number of hospitalizations is 5,206.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Montana is 792,879, and the number of residents who are fully immunized is 380,145.

Check the map below for the most current information.

The numbers reported by MTN reflect the latest data from the Montana COVID website, along with supplemental data received from county health departments.

Note: As new COVID-19 cases continue in Montana, the disparity between state data from DPHHS and local data from county health departments also continues.

MTN has decided to use a combination of these sources to deliver more accurate information across all media platforms. We feel this is a more truthful accounting of the situation in Montana.

Local county health departments may be alerted to cases before Montana DPHHS. As those counties share that information with the public, MTN feels it should be reflected in our reporting. Using that local data means there will be times when MTN coronavirus data does not align with the state report.