Missoula County ties record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

43 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported
MTN News graphic
Coronavirus.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 15:18:36-04

MISSOULA — The number of people hospitalized in Missoula County due to COVID-19 has reached 43, tying the record high set on Nov. 7, 2020. Thirty of the people hospitalized are county residents.

St. Patrick Hospital posted Tuesday on social media that COVID-19 patients are now being triaged in the ambulance bay.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is also reporting an additional 152 new cases and the average daily new cases per 100,000 people has risen to 84.

Missoula County recently set a record with 157 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

MCCHD also notes that roughly 40% of county residents remain unvaccinated. Local hospitals say they are overwhelmed with unvaccinated patients. People who are 12 or older are being urged to get the COVID-19 vaccines.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic continues to operate at the Southgate Mall in Missoula. Appointments can be made here.

MCCHD reports to date there have been a total of 12,073 COVID-19 cases in the county including 10,801 recoveries and 116 deaths

