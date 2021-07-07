Missoula County still leading MT in COVID-19 vaccination rate

MISSOULA — Missoula County is continuing to lead Montana with 60% of the eligible population fully immunized against COVID-19.

The numbers show that as of July 6, 62,802 of the 104,911 eligible Missoula County residents are fully immunized.

Additionally, a total of 125,743 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

A total of 9,410 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 9,274 recoveries and 96 deaths.

There were 40 active cases being reported on Wednesday.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is planning several COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the community this month. A full list of mobile clinics is available here.

The Health Department’s vaccine clinic at the former Lucky’s Market location at Southgate Mall also operates seven days a week and accepts walk-ins and appointments.