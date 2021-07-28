Missoula County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) reports that the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have reached levels not seen since April.

MCCHD reports there were 30 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Tuesday, the highest since March 27, 2021, before COVID-19 vaccines were widely available to the general public.

Additionally, there are 100 active cases in Missoula County, the highest number since April 12, 2021. MCCHD also reports 12 people are currently hospitalized in Missoula County, which is the most since April 20, 2021.

The seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people has risen to 12 after hitting an all-time pandemic low of three on June 26, 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Tuesday reversed course on its recommendation that fully vaccinated individuals could forego masking inside enclosed public areas. With this news,

Local health officials are urging the public to start wearing masks again as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reversed course on its recommendation that fully vaccinated people could forego masking inside enclosed public areas.

“Every layer of protection counts right now and dusting those masks off is a wise choice. With the highly transmissible Delta variant present in our community, those who are old enough to get vaccinated should do so immediately,” stated Health Officer D’Shane Barnett.

“Children 11 and younger especially should wear masks, social distance, and frequently sanitize their hands until a vaccine is approved in their age group,” Barnett continued.

“We are at a critical point where those who have been delaying their vaccines, those who have been hesitating, need to step forward and protect themselves and our community. We have come too far to slide back now,” COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr added.

Health officials say it is especially critical that kids 12 and older be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they head back to the classroom next month.

The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Southgate Mall is open seven days a week and no appointment is necessary. All three FDA-authorized vaccines are available each day.

All Missoula County residents, whether symptomatic or not, can book free COVID-19 tests at the Flynn Lane testing clinic or at a mobile testing clinic.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows a total of 9,569 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 9,370 recoveries and 99 deaths.

A total of 127,415 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in Missoula County and 63,712 are fully immunized, representing 61% of the county's eligible population.

Click here for the latest information on COVID-19 in Missoula County.

Southgate Mall Vaccine Clinic: 2901 Brooks St, Missoula

Monday - 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Weekends – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Flynn Lane COVID-19 Testing Clinic: 4025 Flynn Lane, Missoula

Monday – Friday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday - Closed

Sunday - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mobile COVID-19 Testing