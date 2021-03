Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has scheduled a press conference Wednesday.

The governor will "provide an update on Montana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a press release.

Bekki Kirsch-Wehner, bureau chief of the Communicable Disease Control and Prevention Bureau, will also attend the press conference, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Watch the press conference live on the Q2 Facebook page.