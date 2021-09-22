Gallatin Rest Home under quarantine

BOZEMAN — Due to a positive COVID case, the Gallatin Rest Home is now under quarantine.

Officials say a staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The quarantine will go until Oct. 5, unless there's another positive case, which will add days.

Administrator Darcel Vaughn says all staff will be tested every day, before every shift, no matter their vaccination status.

All residents were tested yesterday.

Residents are required to be tested every 3 to 7 days for the next 14 days. Those tests will be more frequent for any resident that shows signs or symptoms of an infection.

Ninety-seven percent of the residents are vaccinated.

As another safety precaution, all in-person visits are now canceled. You can still call, set up a Zoom meeting or have a window visit.

Compassionate Care visits are allowed, but only for residents who have had a major decline in their health.

There were 1,326 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, Sept. 22, with a current total of 10,296 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). Gallatin County reported 99 new cases, 750 active cases.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,914, an increase of 13 since the total reported on Tuesday, according to DPHHS.

Yellowstone County has more than 2,000 active cases while Missoula, Flathead, and Cascade counties are all over 1,000. Those four counties combined account for more than half of the active cases in the state.

