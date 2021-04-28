Free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics set in Billings May 3 and 4

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - Walk-ins will be welcome at fast, free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Monday, May 3, and Tuesday, May 4, at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

Clinic hours are:

· Monday 8 a.m. till noon AND 1-5 p.m.

· Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. AND 3-7 p.m.

Appointments are available by phoning 406.651.6596 between 9 a.m. Thursday, April 29, and 5 p.m. Friday, April 30. Appointments aren’t available online.

These clinics will provide first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to people age 16 and older. When receiving the first dose, each patient will be scheduled for a second vaccine dose three weeks later, also at the Shrine Auditorium.

These community COVID-19 vaccination clinics are organized by the Yellowstone County Unified Health Command, which includes Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services

“Unified Health Command partners are working to use our vaccine supplies as quickly as possible to protect more Yellowstone County residents against COVID-19,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and president and CEO of RiverStone Health. “CDC has made very clear that the sooner people get vaccinated, the sooner they can safely return to normal activities with effective protection against COVID-19 infection, illness, hospitalization and death.”

Not quite 29% of Yellowstone County residents (46,000 people) have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Centralized first-dose clinics will continue at the Shrine through the week of May 10. The second-dose clinics will wrap up the week of May 31.

RiverStone Health is scheduling outreach clinics. If your business, church or organization is interested in hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, please call RiverStone Health at 406.651.6410 and leave a message or send an email to CovidOutreach@riverstonehealth.org . Calls and e-mails will be returned within two business days. We would like to have a minimum of 20 people to schedule an outreach clinic.

To learn more about safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines, go to covid.riverstonehealth.org.

