Free beer? Anheuser-Busch will buy you a round if America reaches Biden's July 4 vaccination goal

The largest beer company in the United States is offering Americans free beer if the country reaches President Biden's July Fourth vaccination goal. Anheuser-Busch announced the initiative as part of Mr. Biden's push to get 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated by Independence Day.

"Anheuser-Busch announced that beer's on them July the Fourth," Mr. Biden said at the White House on Wednesday. "That's right, get a shot and have a beer! Free beer for everyone 21 years or over to celebrate independence from the virus."

"At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much," company CEO Michel Doukeris said in a statement. "This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal."

Eligible adults will just need to upload a picture of themselves at their favorite place to grab a beer — whether it's at a bar or home — to MyCooler.com/Beer to get a $5 virtual debit card that can be used for an Anheuser-Busch product.

"Since last March, we've been focused on pivoting all our plans in order to ensure that our brands remained relevant and meaningful, through tangible actions," said Anheuser-Busch chief marketing officer Marcel Marcondes. "There's never been a better time to be able to say, 'let's grab a beer.'"

The beer giveaway is one of several new incentives Mr. Biden announced on behalf of the administration and private businesses across the country to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated. The CDC reports that about 52% of American adults are already fully vaccinated, and 63% have gotten at least one dose.

Many other companies are also offering an array of incentives, including Krispy Kreme, Target, Kroger, Microsoft, Doordash, NASCAR, the NBA and Major League Baseball teams, which are giving away free tickets for on-site vaccinations.