COVID death toll in Yellowstone County rises to 433

The COVID-19 death toll in Yellowstone County rose by four to 433 since the start of the pandemic, RiverStone Health reported Wednesday.

The new deaths include two people who died over the last two days and two others who were identified as COVID-related deaths following a death certificate review.

These newest deaths include an unvaccinated woman in her 40s who died Tuesday in a Billings hospital and a vaccinated woman in her 100s who died Monday in a Billings hospital.

The others were both unvaccinated men in their 60s who died in their homes. One died Nov. 7, and the other died Oct. 31.

All four had underlying conditions that put them at higher risk for COVID, according to RiverStone.

On Wednesday, Billings hospitals had 94 COVID-19 inpatients, including 76 who weren’t vaccinated and 18 who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 29 were in ICU and 21 were on ventilators.

Safe and effective vaccinations offer the best protection against serious COVID-19 illness and death. Free, walk-in community clinics for children age 5 and older and adults will be held at Cedar Hall at MetraPark, which is an older stucco building on the west end of the midway where the carnival sets up during MontanaFair. Handicap parking is available near the door of Cedar Hall. Upcoming clinics include:

· Thursday 4 to 6:30 p.m.

· Saturday, 9 a.m. – noon. This is a pediatric and family clinic that will offer children’s activities and the services of certified therapy dogs.

· Tuesday, November 23, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Please note: The Tuesday clinic hours have changed to better accommodate midday demand and the number of people getting vaccines.

Masks are required at the walk-in vaccination clinics. Children under 18 must have signed parental consent for vaccination.

All walk-in clinics will offer all three of the U.S.-approved vaccines. Pfizer vaccine will be offered in the approved lower doses for children ages 5-11 and in the doses for people age 12 and older. First, second and booster doses are available as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

First, second and booster doses of Moderna vaccine are available to people 18 and older. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to people 18 and older, including for a booster dose.