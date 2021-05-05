COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue in Billings on May 12 and 13

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - Walk-ins are welcome at fast, free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesday, May 12, and Thursday, May 13, at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

First dose COVID-19 clinic hours are:

· Wednesday, May 12 8 a.m. till noon AND 1-5 p.m.

· Thursday, May 13 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. AND 3-7 p.m.

Second dose COVID-19 clinic hours are:

· Monday, May, 10 7 – 11 a.m. AND noon – 4 p.m.

· Tuesday, May, 11 7 – 11 a.m. AND noon – 4 p.m.

For those wanting to schedule an appointment, first dose COVID-19 appointments are available by phoning 406.651.6596 between 9 a.m. Thursday, May 6, and 5 p.m. Friday, May 7. Appointments aren’t available online.

These clinics will provide first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to people age 16 and older. When receiving the first dose, each person will be scheduled for a second vaccine dose three weeks later, also at the Shrine Auditorium.

These community COVID-19 vaccination clinics are organized by the Yellowstone County Unified Health Command, which includes Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.

Just under 1/3 of Yellowstone County residents (49,277 people) have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

This will be the last week of centralized first-dose clinics. The second-dose clinics will wrap up the week of May 31.

As the community transitions from a single centralized vaccination location, RiverStone Health is scheduling COVID-19 vaccination outreach clinics. If your business, church or organization is interested in hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, please call RiverStone Health at 406.651.6410 and leave a message or send an email to CovidOutreach@riverstonehealth.org . Calls and e-mails will be returned within two business days. A minimum of 20 people wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine are needed to schedule an outreach clinic.

To learn more about safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines, go to covid.riverstonehealth.org.

