COVID-19 forces quarantines at Alberton schools

ALBERTON — Several grades at Alberton Public Schools are now in quarantine due to positive COVID-19 tests that have impacted the school at large.

The third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grade classrooms are now in quarantine and learning remotely until Oct. 18.

The school is making arrangements for all materials and information students and parents may need.

Parents with questions can call the front office during regular school hours at (406) 722-4413.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows a total of 623 cases have been confirmed in Mineral County including 578 recoveries and 10 deaths. As of Tuesday, 35 active cases were being reported.

Mineral County is reporting 2,096 residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 54% of the eligible population.

