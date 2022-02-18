COVID-19 death toll rises to 526 in Yellowstone County

Yellowstone County's COVID-19 death toll rose by four to 526, RiverStone Health reported Friday.

The new deaths all occurred this year and were identified through a review of death certificates filed with the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s office. All four had underlying medical conditions that made them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

The victims include:

· A man in his 60s, who died at a Billings hospital on Jan. 23. He was not vaccinated.

· A woman in her 90s, who died at a care facility on Jan. 24. She was fully vaccinated and had received a booster.

· A woman in her 40s, who died at a Billings hospital on Jan. 29. She had received one dose of vaccine.

· A man in his 60s, who died at a Billings hospital on Feb. 7. He was vaccinated with an initial series, but had not received a booster.

On Friday, Billings hospitals had 52 COVID-19 inpatients, including 27 who weren’t vaccinated, 18 who were “fully vaccinated” and seven more who were “up to date” on COVID-19 vaccines. “Fully vaccinated” means a person has received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines: one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. “Up to date” means a person has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccines, including any booster dose(s) when eligible.

Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, nine were in ICU and six were on ventilators.

All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended doses of COVID-19, including boosters, are available at no charge to people age 5 and older at local clinics and pharmacies. For an appointment, call:

· RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 406.247.3382.

· RiverStone Health Clinic at 406.247.3350.

The next RiverStone Health free, walk-in community clinic at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave., will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 3.

For more information on reducing your COVID-19 risk, please visit covid.riverstonehealth.org.