COVID-19 claims another Yellowstone County resident, total deaths reach 335

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - The month of October is off to a tragic start as COVID-19 related illness claimed the life of another Yellowstone County resident.

On Monday, a man in his 60s passed away at a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

On Monday, there were 118 people hospitalized in Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare with COVID-19. Ninety-six of them had not been vaccinated against the virus. The hospitals reported 27 COVID-19 patients in ICU, including 14 on ventilators.

“I offer my heartfelt sympathy to the family and loved ones of the deceased,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and president and CEO of RiverStone Health. “Each of us must do all that we can to prevent more cases of severe illness and death from COVID-19. These actions include vaccination, wearing masks in public spaces, maintaining distance and practicing good hand hygiene.”

RiverStone Health will hold free, walk-in clinics to offer first, second and third doses, including booster shots, of Pfizer vaccine, along with first and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 and older. Only the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is recommended for children ages 12-17. Children will need a parent or guardian to sign their vaccination consent form.

Tuesday, Oct. 5, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

Thursday, Oct. 7, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to noon, Harvest Fest, downtown Billings.

Oct. 12, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27 th St., in the four-story building.

St., in the four-story building. Oct. 20, noon to 2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Terry Park.

Oct. 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

People who want to be vaccinated at the Billings Public Library clinics can get free rides to and from the library via MET Transit by calling 406.657.8218. Rides must be scheduled no later than 5 p.m. the day prior to the clinic and can be scheduled up to 14 days in advance.

In addition to RiverStone Health hosted free community vaccination clinics, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies, medical clinics and hospitals.

A limited number of COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, phone 406.247.3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

