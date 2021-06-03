Billings Mustangs to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - Go out to the Billings Mustangs game Saturday evening at Dehler Park and get a free COVID-19 vaccination at the same time. Before battling the Great Falls Voyagers, the Mustangs will provide a convenient time for their fans ages 12 and older to get safe, effective protection against the pandemic virus.

The ballpark gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:35 p.m. The RiverStone Health COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinic will run from 5:30 till 7 p.m.

Look for the RiverStone Health van on the concourse behind home plate. People who want to be vaccinated, but aren’t buying a ticket for the game will be admitted to the park and expected to leave after they are vaccinated.

RiverStone Health staff will offer the choice of two COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer, approved for people age 12 and older and Johnson & Johnson, approved for people age 18 and older. The J&J vaccine requires one dose. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, with the second given three weeks after the first. Those getting their first Pfizer dose Saturday at Dehler Park will be scheduled for a second dose in the ball park on June 26.

People under age 18 will need to have their vaccination consent form signed by a parent or guardian.

RiverStone Health welcomes opportunities to partner with sports clubs, businesses, churches, event sponsors and other organizations to offer free vaccinations throughout Yellowstone County. Please call RiverStone Health at 406.651.6410 or email CovidOutreach@riverstonehealth.org for information about hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

