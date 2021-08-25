Big Horn County reports 3 COVID-19-related deaths

Big Horn County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the total since the pandemic's start to 74.

County officials did not provide any other details about the death, such as age or vaccination status, in a news release sent Wednesday afternoon.

Big Horn County has 28 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. Four of those people are in the hospital.

County health officials urged residents to practice the three W's to protect against COVID-19: Wash your hands; Watch your distance from other people; Wear a mask.

County officials also asked residents to stay at home more often and avoid large gatherings, though no formal stay-at-home order is in place for Big Horn.

Those who feel they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should call IHS Public Health Nursing at (406) 638-3478 or Big Horn County Public Health at (406) 665-8720.

To schedule an appointment with the Big Horn County Health Department for a COVID-19 vaccine, call 406-665-8777 and leave a message with your name (please spell your name), age, date of birth, and phone number.

COVID-19 vaccinations from the Indian Health Service (IHS) at the Crow/Northern Cheyenne Hospital are available to anyone over the age of 16, whether eligible for IHS benefits or not. Please call 406-638-3599 to schedule an appointment. Please visit the county's Facebook page for more information on how to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination in Big Horn County.