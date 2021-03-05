Menu

Watch

Rebound

Actions

An inside look at a Missoula COVID-19 vaccine clinic

items.[0].videoTitle
The Missoula City-County Health Department recently allowed us to watch one COVID-19 vaccination process from start to finish.
Missoula COVID Vaccine Clinic
Posted at 5:19 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 17:17:26-05

MISSOULA — We are almost a year into this pandemic. When it started, we didn’t know that much about COVID-19 and certainly didn’t have a vaccine for it.

But now, we do. And every armful of medicine gets us closer to what we remember as "normal'.

The Missoula City-County Health Department recently allowed us to watch one vaccination process from start to finish.

It served as a moment in time -- and a moment of hope.

It's an encounter that will take less than three minutes for one Missoula County patient. But three minutes that took almost a year to get here.

A mysterious virus that changed our lives and we waited for science to figure it out. The vaccine could come with some manageable side effects, but for most a far cry from COVID-19 itself.

"Headache, muscle ache, vomiting, fever. It only lasts between one and three days, sometimes four," said Toni Taylor who has been a nurse for 50 years.

Normally, you’d find her on the front lines of national disasters for the Red Cross but this year he stayed behind.

A vaccination clinic has a much better vibe than a testing clinic. The final step offers hope -- and some relief.

The Band-Aid given following the shot is a badge of courage most of us will get to wear in a war we never expected to fight.

Although we still have months to go before everyone who wants to be vaccinated can. his is a good start -- and it's what good nurses do.

“I have been doing this for almost a year. I got in at the ground floor a year ago when no one really knew what was going on and I'm still here,” Taylor said.

The health department hosted a public vaccine clinic on Thursday with additional events set for Friday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream Local News Anytime