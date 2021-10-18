Additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Yellowstone County, total deaths reach 387

BILLINGS - After reviewing death certificates for the period starting Sept. 1, 2021, RiverStone Health has identified an additional 29 deaths from COVID-19 related illness that were not previously reported, the county health agency said in a Monday press release. The death certificate reconciliation will be reflected on the state health department’s online map this week.

Additionally, four Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-19 related illness in a local hospital over the weekend. With the 33 deaths reported Monday, Yellowstone County’s pandemic death toll now stands at 387 since April 2020.

“With these additional death reports from September and October, our hearts go out to our many neighbors who have lost loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO. “Let us resolve to do all we can to prevent future COVID-19 illness and death by getting vaccinated and encouraging everyone we love to get vaccinated.”

Data reconciliation is a standard step for ensuring accuracy in public health information, the health agency said. Billings hospitals generally report patient deaths quickly, but reporting of deaths in other locations doesn’t occur until death certificates are filed with the county and are reviewed for cause of death. Sometimes there is a delay in figuring out where a person last resided to determine if he or she was a resident of Yellowstone County.

The only deaths attributed to Yellowstone County and reported by RiverStone Health are those of our county residents. The deaths of people from outside the county who die in Billings hospitals are attributed to their counties of residence.

Four COVID-19 deaths this weekend at local hospitals include:

· A woman in her 60s, Oct. 15, unvaccinated with underlying health conditions.

· A woman in her 60s, Oct. 15, vaccinated with underlying health conditions.

· A man in his 70s, Oct. 16, vaccinated with underlying health conditions.

· A man in his 70s, Oct. 17, vaccinated with underlying health conditions.

Sixteen COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities in September and October including:

· A man, in his 70s, Sept. 4, unvaccinated, underlying health conditions.

· A woman in her 60s, Sept. 7, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

· A woman in her 80s, Sept. 8, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

· A woman in her 90s, Sept. 10, unvaccinated, underlying health conditions.

· A man in his 80s, Sept. 13, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

· A woman in her 80s, Sept. 17, vaccinated, unknown health conditions.

· A woman in her 80s, Sept. 17, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

· A woman in her 70s, Sept. 20, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

· A man in his 90s, Sept. 21, vaccinated, unknown health conditions.

· A man in his 70s, Sept. 24, unvaccinated, underlying health conditions.

· A woman in her 90s, Sept. 25, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

· A man in his 90s, Sept. 25, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

· A man in his 80s, Sept. 25, unknown vaccination status, underlying health conditions.

· A woman in her 60s, Sept. 29, vaccinated with underlying health conditions.

· A woman in her 80s, Oct. 3, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

· A woman in her 80s, Oct. 3, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

Four previously unreported COVID-19 deaths occurred at a Billings hospitals include:

· A woman in her 80s, Sept. 1, vaccinated, unknown health conditions.

· A woman in her 50s, Sept. 26, unknown vaccination status, unknown health conditions.

· A man in his 60s, Oct. 4, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions.

· A woman in her 50s, Oct. 6, unvaccinated, underlying health conditions.

Nine COVID-19 deaths occurred at private residences including:

· A man in his 70s, Sept. 4, unvaccinated, underlying health conditions.

· A woman in her 90s, Sept. 6, vaccinated, unknown health conditions.

· A man in his 60s, Sept. 8, unvaccinated, underlying health conditions.

· A man in his 50s, Sept. 11, unvaccinated, unknown health conditions.

· A man in his 70s, Sept. 16, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

· A man in his 80s, Sept. 16, unvaccinated, underlying health conditions.

· A woman in her 70s, Oct. 2, unvaccinated, underlying health conditions.

· A man in his 90s, Oct. 5, unvaccinated, underlying health conditions.

· A woman in her 60s, Oct. 6, unvaccinated, unknown health conditions.

Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare were caring for 145 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Monday, including 116 who weren’t vaccinated. Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines that reduce the risk of infection, illness and death are available to everyone age 12 and older from local pharmacies, clinics and hospitals.

RiverStone Health will hold these free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics:

· Tuesday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., City College, Tech Building, Room A017.

· Wednesday, Oct. 20, noon to 2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Thursday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

· Friday, Oct. 22, 11 am. to 1 p.m., Terry Park, 511 Custer Ave.

· Oct. 27, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

Clinics listed above will offer first and second doses and booster shots of Pfizer vaccine, along with first and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 and older. Third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available to immune-compromised people.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, phone 406.247.3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

