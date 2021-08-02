Additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Yellowstone County

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - The number of COVID-19 deaths among Yellowstone County residents has risen to nine in the month of July, RiverStone Health reports. Also, state records reconciliation added a previously unreported death from December. These death reports bring the pandemic toll to 285 county residents lost since April 2020, with 73 deaths occurring since Jan. 1, 2021.

A woman in her 80s passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at a Billings hospital. She was fully vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions other than elderly age.

A man in his 30s who died on December 3, 2020, at a Billings hospital was identified as a COVID-19 victim through Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services review of the death certificate. He was not vaccinated.

These deaths are sad reminders that COVID-19 vaccines aren’t 100% effective for all people and that young people can be susceptible to this virus. Vaccinations do protect most people from infection and greatly reduce the risk of serious illness and death. Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccine.

RiverStone Health’s free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics include:

· Friday, August 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Skypoint at Second Avenue North and Broadway during Artwalk.

In addition to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the following clinics will offer recommended childhood vaccines:

· Tuesday, August 3, 4 – 6 p.m., Huntley Project Schools.

· Wednesday, August 4, 10 a.m. – noon, Our Savior Lutheran Church, Laurel.

· Monday, August 9, 4 – 6 p.m., Lockwood High School community room.

· Thursdays, August 5 and 12 from 1 to 5 p.m., RiverStone Health School-Based Clinic at Medicine Crow Middle School will offer sports physicals and COVID-19 vaccines. Call 281-8695 for appointments.

Weekday COVID-19 vaccinations and childhood immunizations are also available through the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, 123 S. 27th St. by appointment. Call 247-3382 to schedule.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

