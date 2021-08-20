64th COVID-19 related death confirmed in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department is reporting an additional COVID-19 death.

A man in his 60s passed away at a hospital the week of August 15. The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificate Thursday that attributed his death to COVID-19, according to a news release.

A total of 64 COVID-related deaths have now been confirmed in Galllatin County.

“On behalf of the Health Department we send our condolences to this man’s family and friends,” said Lori Christenson, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “This is a sad and unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 is still a dangerous virus to many people in our communities."

"We continue to recommend everyone take precautions. If you haven’t already, get your vaccine as soon as possible. We continue to recommend everyone wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and stay home when you are sick.”

Out of respect for the man’s family, no further details will be released.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123.

Additional information on COVID-19 in Gallatin County can be found here.

