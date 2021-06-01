Watch
43% of Montanans vaccinated against COVID-19

A total of 813,000 doses have been administered
State health officials report a total of 813,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across Montana.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 10:31:24-04

HELENA — Not long ago, we were discussing case numbers, mandates, and the possibility of a vaccine but the COVID-19 pandemic looks a lot different in Montana now.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reports that a total of 813,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the state.

Meanwhile, the total number of Montanans who are fully immunized against the virus has risen to 393,000 meaning that 43% of the eligible population is vaccinated against COVID.

The latest COVID-19 vaccination and case numbers in Montana can be found here.

