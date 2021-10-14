3 more COVID deaths reported in Yellowstone County, increasing total to 352

RiverStone Health announced three new COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, bringing the county's total to 352 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

All the deaths occurred at a Billings hospital. They include:

A woman in her 90s who died on Wednesday. She was fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s, who died on Wednesday. He was fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s who died on Thursday. He was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

On Thursday, 134 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Billings Clinic or St. Vincent Healthcare. The two Billings hospitals were caring for 119 COVID-19 patients who weren’t vaccinated.

Only 53% of Yellowstone County residents age 12 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The majority of people hospitalized this year and the majority of people who died weren’t vaccinated. Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines that reduce the risk of infection, illness and death are available to everyone age 12 and older from local pharmacies, clinics and hospitals.

RiverStone Health will hold these free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics:

· Tuesday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., City College, Tech Building, Room A017.

· Wednesday, Oct. 20, noon to 2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Thursday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

· Friday, Oct. 22, 11 am. to 1 p.m., Terry Park.

· Oct. 27, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

Clinics listed above will offer first and second doses and booster shots of Pfizer vaccine, along with first and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 and older. Third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available to immune-compromised people.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, phone 406.247.3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

