2 new COVID-related deaths in Yellowstone County reported

Two more Yellowstone County residents have died of COVID-19-related illnesses, bringing the total to 416 since the start of the pandemic, RiverStone Health announced Friday.

Both died Thursday in Billings hospitals, were unvaccinated and had underlying medical conditions. One was a woman in her 90s, and the other a man in his 60s.

Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and medical clinics, including pediatric practices, according to RiverStone. Also, these free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be offered:

· Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Cedar Hall at MetraPark.

· Thursday, 4-6:30 p.m., in Cedar Hall at MetraPark.

· November 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cedar Hall.

· November 18, 4-6:30 p.m. in Cedar Hall.

· November 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cedar Hall.

· November 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cedar Hall.

· December 2, 4 – 6:30 p.m. in Cedar Hall.

· December 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St. in the four-story building.

· December 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th S.t, in the four-story building.

Pediatric and family clinics

For the convenience of families with children, pediatric walk-in vaccination clinics have been scheduled on four Saturday mornings:

· November 13, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. First dose.

· November 20, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. First dose.

· December 4, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Second dose.

· December 11, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Second dose.

Drive-through testing closed Tuesdays

The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North will be closed on Tuesdays, Staff will be assisting at vaccination clinics during that time. RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare will continue to provide free drive-through COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 12:15 to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M, at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North.

Tests are available to people age five and older who have symptoms of COVID-19 or had close contact with a person who tested positive. St. Vincent Healthcare will provide lab results to those tested within 48 hours. For a list of other testing sites in Yellowstone County, go to covid.riverstonehealth.org and click on the bar that says: “I need to be tested for COVID-19”.

Please be aware that this outdoor test site may close during inclement weather.