2 additional Yellowstone County COVID-19 deaths push total deaths to 331

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - Two Yellowstone County men passed away Monday in Billings hospitals from COVID-19 related illness, RiverStone Health reported on Tuesday. Both men were in their 70s, both had underlying medical conditions and neither had been vaccinated.

With those deaths, Yellowstone County has lost 331 residents to the pandemic virus.

As of Tuesday, Yellowstone County had far more active COVID-19 cases reported than any other county – 2,809 of the 11,416 cases statewide, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Among the 427 COVID-19 patients in Montana hospitals Tuesday, 125 were being treated in Billings hospitals.

COVID-19 is straining Yellowstone County’s public health and healthcare systems, keeping infected people from working, going to school and causing tremendous suffering and grief.

Vaccination continues to be the most effective defense against the spread of COVID-19, illness and death. Unvaccinated people were five times more likely than fully vaccinated people to be hospitalized in Montana with COVID-19 illness, according to a report this week from DPHHS.

So far, 71,213 Yellowstone County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s 52% of our county population over age 12 who are eligible for vaccination. Statewide, 53% of the 12 and older population has been fully vaccinated.

Safe, effective vaccines are available now at local pharmacies, medical clinics and hospitals. RiverStone Health strongly encourages everyone over age 12 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

These free, walk-in clinics will offer first, second and third doses of Pfizer, along with first and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

· Wednesday, Sept. 29, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Thursday, Sept. 30, 2-6 p.m. RiverStone Health Clinic, Main Street in Worden.

· Oct. 5, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

· Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-noon, HarvestFest, downtown Billings.

· Oct. 12, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

· Oct. 20, noon-2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 27, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, phone 406.247.3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.