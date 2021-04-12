2,000 appointments open this week in Yellowstone County for COVID-19 vaccinations

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - Get ready for safe, healthy summer travel and activities by getting your first COVID-19 vaccination this week. Fast, free vaccinations are available Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at Cedar Hall at MetraPark.

As of Monday, Yellowstone County’s fast, free first-dose clinic still had 2,000 appointments available for Yellowstone County residents age 16 and older.

Get your first COVID-19 vaccination this week so you can be completely immunized by May 20. That means you will have 90% protection against any COVID-19 infection and 100% protection against serious illness or death, according to clinical trials involving thousands of Americans and the latest research published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How can you get fully immunized?

1. Schedule your first dose of Pfiizer vaccine at Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Make an appointment online at mtreadyclinic.org . Scroll down to find links for each of the five MetraPark clinics. Some clinics are listed on page 2. Appointments also are available by calling 406.651.6596.

2. Most people are leaving the clinic vaccinated within 30 minutes of going in the door.

3. Get your second Pfizer dose three weeks later at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave. The second dose will be scheduled for the same time of day and day of the week as your first dose.

4. Two weeks after your second COVID-19 vaccination, you will be fully immunized. The CDC says fully immunized people can safely travel, can safely visit with other fully immunized people indoors without masks and can even visit with people who aren’t immunized. (Those who aren’t fully immunized still need to wear masks when within 6 feet of people who don’t live in their household. Everyone still should wash hands frequently and avoid crowds.)

These free COVID-19 clinics are sponsored by RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services with assistance from the Montana National Guard.

Teens age 16 and 17 from outside Yellowstone County also are eligible to be vaccinated at Cedar Hall and the Shrine. Parents accompanying these minors may get vaccination appointments at the same time as their teens.

Individuals under age 18 must have a vaccination consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available at the clinics and at covid.riverstonehealth.org under COVID-19 Vaccine Information.

