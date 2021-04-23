City cautions residents after mountain lion sighting in Helena

HELENA — The City of Helena Police Department (HPD) is cautioning the public after receiving a report of a mountain lion sighting in town on Thursday.

HPD received a report early Thursday morning of a possible mountain lion sighting near Knight Street and Joslyn Avenue. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Officers responded to the call and no other sightings have been reported at this time.

Residents in the area are asked to be aware and keep an eye on children or pets that are outdoors.

Mountain lions are common in the area and Helena is surrounded by their preferred habitat. In 2019 a sub-adult male lion was removed by FWP officers near Centennial Park.

The National Parks Service provides the following guidelines should a person encounter a mountain lion:

Do not run from a lion. Running may stimulate a mountain lion's instinct to chase. Instead, stand and face the animal. Make eye contact. If you have small children with you, pick them up if possible so that they don't panic and run. Although it may be awkward, pick them up without bending over or turning away from the mountain lion.

Do not crouch down or bend over. A human standing up is just not the right shape for a lion's prey. Conversely, a person squatting or bending over resembles a four-legged prey animal. In mountain lion country, avoid squatting, crouching or bending over, even when picking up children.

Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you are wearing one. Again, pick up small children. Throw stones, branches, or whatever you can reach without crouching or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly in a loud voice. The idea is to convince the mountain lion that you are not prey and that you may be a danger to it.

Fight back if attacked. A hiker in southern California used a rock to fend off a mountain lion that was attacking his son. Others have fought back successfully with sticks, caps, jackets, garden tools and their bare hands. Since a mountain lion usually tries to bite the head or neck, try to remain standing and face the attacking animal

Bear Spray. Carry bear spray with you while hiking. Although it is called "bear" spray, the pepper powder will work on just about any wild or domestic animal that attacks.

Residents should report any possible mountain lion sightings immediately to HPD or Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

