Body found in river in Park County

GREAT FALLS — A man's body has been recovered from the Yellowstone River in Park County.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler says that at about 8 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, his office received a call about a possible body in the Yellowstone River in the Emigrant area.

Sheriff’s Office personnel responded and discovered that it was in fact a man's body.

Boat crews assembled and recovered the body from the river.

The agency says the deceased appears to be a middle aged white man, but due to stages of decomposition positive identification has not been made at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating to determine the man's identity and circumstances surrounding his death.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Detective Brian Green through the non-emergency line at 406-222-2050.

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter