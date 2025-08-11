Black bear killed after raiding sites at Black Canyon Campground in Wyoming

National Park Service workers shot and killed a black bear at Black Canyon Campground in Lovell, Wyo., over the weekend after it raided two campsites.

Park service officials said in a Monday news release that the adult male bear explored the two sites Saturday, biting a sleeping mattress of one occupant and crushing the tent of another.

Park officials said they didn't know if the bear got to food at the two camps, but they believed it has received food rewards in the past.

Once bears become food-conditioned, they can act aggressively and dangerously around humans, putting both people and wildlife at risk, according to the park service.

The campground was temporarily closed while the bear was removed, according to the National Park Service.

Park Service officials said the decision to kill the bear was based on:

- Ongoing concern for human safety

- Property damage to camping equipment

- Resistance to hazing attempts

Black Canyon campground has been reopened. Due to increased bear activity, staff will be doing increased patrols through Labor Day to ensure the safety of our visitors and bears.

To ensure campgrounds remain open, the park service recommends visitors follow basic safety rules in bear country:

- Do not leave any fish or entrails on the lakeshore.

- Odor attracts bears. Never leave food or garbage unattended.

- Use bear boxes for food storage.

- Do not leave food, dirty dishes, empty food containers, or cooking utensils out or stored in a tent.

- Never feed a bear

If you have had an incident with bears at Bighorn Canyon, we would like to hear about it. Please visit this site to report bear incidents: https://www.nps.gov/bica/contacts.htm